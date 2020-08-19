TUI AG (LON:TUI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TUI AG (LON:TUI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 477.50 ($6.24).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on TUI from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group cut TUI to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank cut TUI to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 950 ($12.42) to GBX 350 ($4.58) in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of TUI stock traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 306 ($4.00). 4,759,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.11. TUI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,090 ($14.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.63, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 349.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 456.03.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

