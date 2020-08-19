Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 49.20 ($0.64).

TLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 61 ($0.80) to GBX 24 ($0.31) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut Tullow Oil to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 40 ($0.52) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

LON TLW traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 24.42 ($0.32). 6,154,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,450,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $344.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.24. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 251.31 ($3.29).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

