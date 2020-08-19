Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON UDG opened at GBX 715.50 ($9.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 720.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 685.90. Udg Healthcare has a 1 year low of GBX 423.40 ($5.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 846 ($11.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Get Udg Healthcare alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UDG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Udg Healthcare to a “sector performer” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.46) in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.50) price target on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 874.29 ($11.43).

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Udg Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udg Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.