Ultra Trading 19.7% Higher Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $28.69 million and $612,448.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,760.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.40 or 0.02469203 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001946 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00656765 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003946 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,429,815 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

