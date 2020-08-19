Unify (UNIFY) Price Tops $0.0054 on Exchanges

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. Unify has a market capitalization of $98,272.82 and $4,702.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unify has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00521974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000845 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002706 BTC.

About Unify

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

