United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up to $13.71

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.71, but opened at $13.81. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 224,334 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 7,255.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 101,725 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

