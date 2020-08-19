UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s 4th Largest Position

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,431 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $47,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,507,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,378. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.26. The stock has a market cap of $301.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.