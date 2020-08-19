Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) shares dropped 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.65, approximately 9,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 238,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

UONE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban One from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Urban One alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $429.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter.

In other Urban One news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 3,938,161 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $2,993,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine L. Hughes sold 408,531 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $1,278,702.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,503,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,486,452.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,151,815 shares of company stock worth $24,199,344 over the last three months. 79.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.