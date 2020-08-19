USDX (USDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $633,110.10

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. USDX has a total market cap of $633,110.10 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDX has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002762 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000216 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002443 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000079 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000162 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

