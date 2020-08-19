Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,473,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,907 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 10.8% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $134,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 466,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after purchasing an additional 227,270 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 280,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 779,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,004,000 after acquiring an additional 331,715 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.98. 7,639,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,685,521. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15.

