Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Increased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.3% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 466,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after purchasing an additional 227,270 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 280,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after buying an additional 25,919 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 779,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,004,000 after buying an additional 331,715 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,960,000 after buying an additional 4,073,168 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,639,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,763,596. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.