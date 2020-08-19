Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Boosted by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,910,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,157,244. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.