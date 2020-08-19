Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $86,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,810,000 after buying an additional 4,753,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,001 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,139 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,516,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,242,000 after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,454,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,997. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $227.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.25.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

