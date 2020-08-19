Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Lifted by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,405,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,951. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

