Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 385.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $120.55. 81,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.22 and a 200-day moving average of $106.37. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $120.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.