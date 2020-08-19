Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Lowered by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 10.3% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Truepoint Inc. owned about 1.69% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $128,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.84. 117,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,171. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $181.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

