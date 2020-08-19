Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Lifted by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 7.9% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $97,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 271.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.99. 4,376,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,124,987. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $79.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

