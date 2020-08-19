Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,668 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,185. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $170.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.