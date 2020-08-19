Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,208,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,098,000 after purchasing an additional 956,889 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,412,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 618,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 443,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 512,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,766,000 after purchasing an additional 423,228 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.77. The company had a trading volume of 364,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.72. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

