Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,208,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,098,000 after purchasing an additional 956,889 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,179,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,550,000 after purchasing an additional 134,653 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,139,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,013,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,544,000 after purchasing an additional 24,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.77. The company had a trading volume of 364,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,974. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

