Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lessened by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.2% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $518,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $311.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,846. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $312.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

