Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 5,131 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,243,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $459,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.2% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $84.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,190,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,356,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average is $79.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $213.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.