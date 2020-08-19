Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 7,188 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,686,000 after acquiring an additional 178,172 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 11.3% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 307.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 24,448 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 29.9% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 308,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,507,000 after acquiring an additional 70,977 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $3.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.63. 7,920,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,236,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.19. The company has a market cap of $168.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76, a PEG ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

