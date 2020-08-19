Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 9,263 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,911 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.6% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $39,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.7% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,127,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,687,367. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $244.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

