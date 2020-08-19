Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Caterpillar by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.27.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.53.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

