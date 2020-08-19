Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $32,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra raised their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

In other news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,638,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

