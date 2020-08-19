Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.07.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.18. 2,590,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,743,226. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.97. The company has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

