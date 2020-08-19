Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $19.18 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 492,114 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 8.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 2.6% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Comcast stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.54. 8,716,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,515,900. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $199.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

