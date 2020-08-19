Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 1,020 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.6% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $40,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.15.

AMGN traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.74. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $141.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $778,338 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.