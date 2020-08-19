Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 1,987 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 239,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,379,000 after acquiring an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 873.8% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 38,972 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

HD traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,868,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,875. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.17. The company has a market cap of $306.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $290.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

