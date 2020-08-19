Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 834 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.0% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Intel were worth $49,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.65. 19,121,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,455,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

