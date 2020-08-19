Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 395 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.5% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $37,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,392 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 292.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 570.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 39,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 33,598 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $283.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,417. The company has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.08. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $289.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.47.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

