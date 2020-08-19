VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Gap Up to $4.10

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $4.43. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 111,536 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on VBI Vaccines from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VBI Vaccines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

The firm has a market cap of $921.33 million, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.86 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. As a group, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 20.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 33.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

