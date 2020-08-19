VIDT Datalink (VIDT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.96 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $42.75 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00007885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039199 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.85 or 0.05491955 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00045584 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

