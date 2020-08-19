Vincent R. Anicetti Sells 5,000 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $96,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vincent R. Anicetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 15,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $273,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $43,050.00.

Coherus Biosciences stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,154. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.03. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.33 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 139.51% and a net margin of 37.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHRS. BofA Securities began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 3.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 126,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 140.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 220,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 128,672 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 1,983.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $9,739,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 476.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 90,310 shares during the period.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

