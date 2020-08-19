Vincent R. Anicetti Sells 5,000 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $96,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Vincent R. Anicetti also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 17th, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 15,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $273,750.00.
- On Wednesday, June 17th, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $43,050.00.
Coherus Biosciences stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,154. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.03. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHRS. BofA Securities began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 3.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 126,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 140.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 220,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 128,672 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 1,983.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $9,739,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 476.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 90,310 shares during the period.
About Coherus Biosciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.