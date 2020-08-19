Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 327,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Plug Power at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 137.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,070,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 619,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,423,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,234 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Plug Power by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 158,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLUG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

In other news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 35,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 64,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $571,756.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,172,417 shares of company stock valued at $32,172,720. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,579,740. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 1.19. Plug Power Inc has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The business had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

