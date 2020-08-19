Virtu Financial LLC Invests $5.90 Million in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,895,000. Zscaler makes up approximately 0.7% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,225,000 after purchasing an additional 978,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,953,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,610,000 after acquiring an additional 167,690 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $103,601,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 15.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,347,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,591,000 after buying an additional 182,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Zscaler by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,915,000 after buying an additional 76,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $2,085,249.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,130,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $310,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,088 shares of company stock valued at $33,509,770 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.72. The company had a trading volume of 64,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zscaler Inc has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day moving average is $83.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

