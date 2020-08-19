Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $3.68 Million Investment in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Anthem by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Anthem by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Anthem by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in Anthem by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after buying an additional 11,219 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.50.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem stock traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $284.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.96. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $309.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.