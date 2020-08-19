Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,242 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 20.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,814 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $462.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $470.61. The company has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $443.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,079,376. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

