Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Boosted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 4.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.08% of Visa worth $4,052,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.07.

Shares of V traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.01. 6,508,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,728,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.55. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $386.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,479 shares of company stock valued at $11,145,291. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

