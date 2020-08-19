Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €29.74 ($34.99).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.90 ($36.35) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

VIV traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €23.73 ($27.92). 1,309,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.07. Vivendi has a 1 year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 1 year high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

