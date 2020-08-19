Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,525,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 70,546 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vodafone Group worth $40,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 81.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,263 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,675,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,605,000 after purchasing an additional 537,072 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,038,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,903. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Standpoint Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.