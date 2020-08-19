W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Short Interest Update

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Shares of WRB stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $61.05. 10,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,392. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.19.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,705,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,263 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,998,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,436,000 after buying an additional 1,090,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $48,480,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,244,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,112,000 after buying an additional 739,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,935,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,401,000 after buying an additional 332,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

