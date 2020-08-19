W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $329.75.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.45. 4,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,465. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. W W Grainger has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $358.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is an increase from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 857.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

