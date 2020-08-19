Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €92.00 by Baader Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €77.90 ($91.65).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of ETR WCH traded up €1.22 ($1.44) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €83.52 ($98.26). The company had a trading volume of 112,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €74.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.92. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 52-week high of €83.98 ($98.80).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.