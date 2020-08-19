Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Rating Reiterated by Baader Bank

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Warburg Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Wacker Chemie to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock remained flat at $$98.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.17.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

