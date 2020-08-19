Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 1,685 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.00. 1,634,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,508,651. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

