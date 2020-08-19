Wade G W & Inc. Has $11.47 Million Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after buying an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,956. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.