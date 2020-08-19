Wade G W & Inc. Has $15.92 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.3% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $241.50. 1,120,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,088. The company has a market capitalization of $141.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.74. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $778,338 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.15.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

