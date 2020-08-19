Wade G W & Inc. Has $7.05 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,479 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 271.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,634,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,142,268. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.04.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

